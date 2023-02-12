UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies For Asst Controller Of Mines, Foreman & Other On Offer

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released a recruitment notification to fill 73 vacancies for various posts. There are a total of 47 vacancies for the post of assistant controller and 12 posts of foreman in various disciplines. The online application process has begun and the deadline to apply is March 2, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Controller: 47 posts

Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post

Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts

Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts

Foreman (Electrical): 1 post

Foreman (Electronics): 1 post

Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts

Foreman (Textile): 2 posts

Deputy Director: 12 posts

Labour Officer: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The elgibility criteria for each post is different. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification for eligibility details and other information before applying.