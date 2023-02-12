Last Updated:

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies For Asst Controller Of Mines, Foreman & Other On Offer

UPSC Recruitment 2023: UPSC has invited online applications for various posts including assistant controller of mines, foreman, labour officer and other.

Written By
Nandini Verma
upsc

UPSC Recruitment 2023 begins; Image: PTI


UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released a recruitment notification to fill 73 vacancies for various posts. There are a total of 47 vacancies for the post of assistant controller and 12 posts of foreman in various disciplines. The online application process has begun and the deadline to apply is March 2, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in. 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Controller: 47 posts
  • Foreman (Aeronautical): 1 post
  • Foreman (Chemical): 4 posts
  • Foreman Computer (IT): 2 posts
  • Foreman (Electrical): 1 post
  • Foreman (Electronics): 1 post
  • Foreman (Metallurgy): 2 posts
  • Foreman (Textile): 2 posts
  • Deputy Director: 12 posts
  • Labour Officer: 1 post

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The elgibility criteria for each post is different. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification for eligibility details and other information before applying. 

  • For the post of foreman, candidates with engineering degree in relevant disciplines can apply. 
  • For the post of Assistant Controller of Mines in Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines, applicant should have a degree in Bachelor of Engineering or Technology in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. Experience: Three years experience in core Mining activity in:-(a) Managerial position in Metalliferous (Non-coal) mines which includes the period as graduate or management or junior trainee engineer, Or (b) Government Department dealing with mines and minerals in Level 7 in the pay matrix (Rs 44900-142400) or above OR (II) (i) Master of Engineering or Technology in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institution. (ii) (a) One year experience in core Mining activity in:- Managerial position in Metalliferous (Non-coal) mines which includes the period as graduate or management or junior trainee engineer, Or (b) Government Department dealing with mines and minerals in Level 7 in the pay matrix (Rs 44900- 142400) or above. 
  • For the post of Deputy Director of Employment in Directorate General of Employment, Ministry of Labour & Employment, one should have Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Commerce or Psychology or Sociology or Social Work or Public Administration or Business Administration from a recognised University or Institute.
  • Labour Officer, Labour Department, Government of NCT of Delhi- Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or in any other allied subject of a recognized University/Institution or equivalent
READ | Punjab Police Constable Recruitment Notification for 1746 vacancies out, details here
READ | Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification Out; 203 vacancies on offer
READ | States asked to raise women's recruitment in police force to 33%, current strength 11.75%: Centre
READ | Post MHA nod, NDMC to make special recruitment rules to regularise regular muster roll employees
READ | BOI PO Recruitment 2023 for 500 vacancies begins, check pay scale, eligibility here
COMMENT