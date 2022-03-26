UPSC Recruitment: Apply For 28 Posts In Union Ministries, Other Govt Offices; Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation), and Senior Lecturer

(Ophthalmology) in Union Ministries & other government offices. Eligible and interested candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website and applying them in the prescribed format. Candidates must note that April 15, is the last date to apply. Through this recruitment process, the Commission aims to fill a total of 28 posts in the department.

UPSC Recruitment | Important Dates

Events Date Last date for submission of online application April 14, 2022 Last date for printing of submitting online applications April 15, 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the positions Number of vacancies Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) 8 Posts Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) 15 Posts Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) 3 Posts Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Age Limit

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - 30 years

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 33 years

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Pay Scale

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) -: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)-: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 25 as application fee.

Candidates belonging from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women candidates are exempted to pay from Application fees

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Advertisement No 06 | Official Notice

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply candidates must visit the UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate recruitment link

Step 3: Register and fill out the application form by entering details like DOB, Experience, Qualification, Personal Details, and other information

Step 4: Upload documents such as Class 10, 12 passing degrees, caste certificate, disability certificate if any and other documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

NOTE: The Commission has said that offline or postal applications will not be accepted.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative