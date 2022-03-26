UPSC Recruitment: Apply For 28 Posts In Union Ministries, Other Govt Offices; Details Here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from candidates for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation), and Senior Lecturer
(Ophthalmology) in Union Ministries & other government offices. Eligible and interested candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website and applying them in the prescribed format. Candidates must note that April 15, is the last date to apply. Through this recruitment process, the Commission aims to fill a total of 28 posts in the department.
UPSC Recruitment | Important Dates
|Events
|
Date
|
- Last date for submission of online application
|
|
- Last date for printing of submitting online applications
|
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|
Name of the positions
|
Number of vacancies
|
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical)
|
|
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation)
|
|
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology)
|
|
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)
|
UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Age Limit
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - 40 years
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) - 30 years
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - 50 years
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) - 33 years
UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Pay Scale
- Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical) - Level- 12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Assistant Director GradeII (Economic Investigation) -: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) - Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA
- Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil)-: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
UPSC Recruitment 2022 | Application Fees
- Candidates are required to pay Rs 25 as application fee.
- Candidates belonging from SC, ST, PwBD categories and Women candidates are exempted to pay from Application fees
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Advertisement No 06 | Official Notice
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: To apply candidates must visit the UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate recruitment link
- Step 3: Register and fill out the application form by entering details like DOB, Experience, Qualification, Personal Details, and other information
- Step 4: Upload documents such as Class 10, 12 passing degrees, caste certificate, disability certificate if any and other documents
- Step 5: Pay the application fees
- Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.
- NOTE: The Commission has said that offline or postal applications will not be accepted.
Image: Unsplash/ Representative