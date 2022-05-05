UPSSSC Lekhapal Drops PET 2022 Result For Mains Eligibility; Here's How To Check It Online

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), on Thursday, released the list of candidates selected for the UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam 2022. A total of 2,47,667 candidates have been shortlisted by the commission out of 13,90,305 applications it received for the post. Applicants can check the results online by visiting the UPSSSC's official website. Those having trouble finding the results of PET 2022 on the website can follow the simple steps mentioned below.

How to check UPSSSC Lekhapal results?

Visit the official website- http://upsssc.gov.in through your search engine

On the home page, look for 'View Main Examination Eligibility Result for the post of RAJASVA LEKHPAL under the Advertisement 01-Exam/2022'

Click on the option to get redirected to a new page

Enter the required credentials such as your registration number, date of birth, gender and feed in the verification code

Select the 'see result' option to check your result

It is worth noting that the selected candidates now need to pay their exam fee to appear on the main exam. The main exam will be held on June 19, 2022, and selected candidates belonging to SC/ST will have to pay Rs. 80 whereas those belonging to General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 200.

Candidates are also informed that the cutoff marks to qualify for the Mains exam are 62.96 for both General and EWS, 61.80 for SC, 44.71 for ST and 62.96 for OBC.

How to pay UPSSSC Lekhapal Mains Exam 2022 fee online?