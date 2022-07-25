UPSSSC Lekhpal Admit Card 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

UPSSSC Lekhpal admit card 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the admit cards for UPSSSC Lekhpal recruitment exam. As per the revised schedule, the exam will be conducted on July 31, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted on July 24, which was postponed to July 31, 2022. Candidates who will be taking the exam can download their call letters now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to download hall tickets has also been attached. For more information related to UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 admit card, candidates can go to the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Students will need their application number or registration number and date of birth to download or check out the admit card. The selection for the UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2022 will be done on basis of the written examination and document verification.

UPSSSC Lekhpal admit card 2022: Follow these steps to download call letters online

Step 1: To download UPSSSC Lekhpal exam admit card, registered candidates should go to the official website https://upsssc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, hall tickets will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout and carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download admit cards (CLICK HERE)

Follow these steps to check exam schedule