The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the commencement of the Uttarakhand State Civil Services Examination 2024 application process with the release of its notification on March 14, 2024. Eligible candidates are urged to apply online through the official website ukpsc.net.in.

Under Advertisement No. UKPSC A-2/E-1/ PCS/ 2023-24, a total of 189 vacancies are up for grabs across various Civil Service posts. These positions offer diverse pay scales and salaries, promising a rewarding career path within Uttarakhand.

Key Dates to Remember:

Application Start Date: March 14, 2024 Application End Date: April 3, 2024 Online Form Edit Period: April 9-18, 2024 Exam Date: To be notified

Applicants should mark their calendars for the application start date of March 14, 2024, and ensure submissions are made before the deadline on April 3, 2024. An opportunity to edit online forms will be available from April 9 to April 18, 2024. Stay tuned for updates regarding the exam date.

Exam Fees and Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates falling under the General, OBC, EWS, and other state categories are required to pay Rs. 172.30 as application fees, while SC/ST candidates must remit Rs. 82.30. PWD candidates are charged Rs. 22.30, whereas orphan candidates are exempt from fees. Payment of fees is strictly online.

Applicants should be aged between 21 to 42 years as of July 1, 2024, with age relaxation provided as per norms. A graduate degree is a prerequisite for eligibility.

Selection Process:

The UKPSC Recruitment 2024 selection process is comprehensive, involving Prelims and Mains Written Exams, followed by an Interview, Document Verification, and a Medical Examination. These rigorous stages aim to ensure the appointment of the most suitable candidates.

How to Apply for UKPSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit ukpsc.net.in Navigate to the 'Recruitment' or 'Examination' section. Locate the Uttarakhand State Civil Services Examination 2024 notification. Read the notification thoroughly to understand eligibility criteria and other details. Access the online application form, providing accurate details. Review and submit the form, paying the applicable fee online. Save or print the acknowledgment for future reference.

Click here for official notification.

Direct link to apply online

