WB Police Recruitment: West Bengal Police SI Exam Date Released; Check Important Details

WB Police Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the WB Police exam date for the final exam for recruitment of Sub Inspector and Lady Sub Inspector. Aspirants can check the WB Police SI exam date by visiting the official website at wbpolice.gov.in. According to the schedule, the final combined competitive examination for the recruitment of Sub Inspector and Lady Sub Inspector will be conducted on Sunday, July 17.

As per the official notice, the admit card for the examination will be released on 5 July 2022. Once the admit card is released, students will be able to check it by visiting the official websites: wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates must take note that they are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the admit card. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exams are now qualified to appear for the final examination. After the admit card is out, candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to download WB Police SI Hall Ticket 2022.

WB Police recruitment 202: Here's how to download the West Bengal Police SI Exam Admit Card

Step 1: To download the West Bengal Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website of WB Police (wbpolice.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link from the dynamic banner below the menu bar.

Step 3: A login screen will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Now, enter the required credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Then, click on the "download" button.

Step 6: The admission card will be downloaded on the device.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admission card for future use.

