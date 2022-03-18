West Bengal Police SI & Sergeant Exams 2022 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
West Bengal Sub Inspector vacancy: West Bengal Police has released the hall tickets of preliminary exam that was conducted for the post of sub-inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant. The recruitment is for the Kolkata Police department. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download the admit cards now. In order to download WB Police admit card, registered candidates should be ready with their registration number. In order to download hall tickets from official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in, candidates should follow these steps. Hall tickets have been released for examination which will be conducted on March 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in single shift between 12 noon and 1:30pm.
To be noted that hard copy of admit card will not be given to candidates by post. Therefore they will have to download the dame by following the steps mentioned above and take its printout. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. For more details, candidates can go to the official website wbpolice.gov.in.