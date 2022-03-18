West Bengal Police SI & Sergeant Exams 2022 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

West Bengal Sub Inspector vacancy: West Bengal Police has released the hall tickets of preliminary exam that was conducted for the post of sub-inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant. The recruitment is for the Kolkata Police department. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download the admit cards now. In order to download WB Police admit card, registered candidates should be ready with their registration number. In order to download hall tickets from official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in, candidates should follow these steps. Hall tickets have been released for examination which will be conducted on March 27, 2022. The exam will be conducted in single shift between 12 noon and 1:30pm.

Here is how to download WB Police SI and Sergeant exam admit cards

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of WB Police i.e. wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage click on ‘Recruitment’ tab.

In the next step, click on ‘Get Details against ‘Recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Post clicking on admit card link, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their application number and Date of Birth.

The hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Go through the details mentioned on it, download and take its printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

To be noted that hard copy of admit card will not be given to candidates by post. Therefore they will have to download the dame by following the steps mentioned above and take its printout. Along with admit card, candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. For more details, candidates can go to the official website wbpolice.gov.in.