JoSAA 2025 Counselling Window to Open Today at josaa.nic.in, Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration process for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 3, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced exam can apply for counselling through the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

All candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced 2025 are eligible to take part in the counselling process for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been announced. Candidates can check their IIT JEE results on the official JEE Advanced website. The final answer key has also been published along with the results.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Mock Seat Allocation

The first mock seat allocation, based on choices filled in by candidates up to June 8, 2025, will be displayed on June 9. The second mock allocation, based on choices submitted by June 10, will be shown on June 11, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration details as required.

Step 4: After completing registration, log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Submit the form to complete your registration.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Choice Filling