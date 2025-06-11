UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Time, Scorecard Link Updates on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 in the coming days. However, the commission has not yet released an official notification confirming the result date. Once the results are declared, the result link will be activated on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to follow only the official notifications and announcements released by UPSC for accurate information, and not to trust unofficial sources or rumours.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 979 vacancies.

The Prelims result will be available in a downloadable PDF format, showing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified in General Studies Paper I. Individual scores and category-wise cutoff marks will be released separately after the results are announced.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025’.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025:

Candidates who qualify for the Prelims must fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). This form collects important information such as service preferences, educational background, and category details. Submitting the DAF-I is compulsory to appear for the Mains stage of the examination.

About UPSC CSE Prelims 2025:

The Preliminary Examination for the UPSC Civil Services 2025 was conducted nationwide on May 25, 2025. It included two objective-type papers (multiple-choice questions), each lasting two hours and carrying a maximum of 200 marks.