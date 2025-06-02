JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration to Begin Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply | Image: File Photo

JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the counselling registration process for 2025 tomorrow, June 3, 2025. Candidates will be able to register and fill their preferred choices of institutes and courses on the official JoSAA portal at josaa.nic.in.

The registration and choice-filling window will remain open till June 12, 2025. Candidates are required to complete the registration, fill in their preferred institute choices, and lock them before the deadline.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main or JEE Advanced details to complete the registration.

Step 4: Log in to your account and fill in the application form.

Step 5: Choose and arrange your preferred institutes and courses.

Step 6: Submit the form and download a copy for future use.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important Dates

Registration and Choice Filling: June 3 to June 12, 2025.

Mock Seat Allotments: Will be held during the registration period.

Final Date for Registration: June 12, 2025 (No extension will be provided).

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Participating Institutes

JoSAA 2025 covers over 100 top institutions across India, including:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs)

Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs)

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Registration Fee