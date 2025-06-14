JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment List 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Students who applied for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other leading engineering institutes can now check their allotted college and course. The result is available on the official website at josaa.nic.in.

Seat allotment is done based on the candidate’s rank, category, and chosen preferences. Along with the results, JoSAA has also released the opening and closing ranks for various courses.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must now pay the seat acceptance fee and upload the required documents between June 14 and June 18, 2025, as per the given schedule.

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “View Seat Allotment Result – Round 1”.

Step 3: Log in using your JEE Main application number and password.

Step 4: Your allotted institute, course, and category details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the seat allotment letter for future use.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Rounds

After the first round is completed, seat allotment results will be declared weekly as follows:

Second round: June 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Third round: June 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Fourth round: July 4, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Fifth round: July 10, 2025

Final round of IIT admissions: July 16, 2025