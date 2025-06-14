Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated 14 June 2025 at 12:17 IST

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for 2025. Candidates can check their allotment at josaa.nic.in and complete seat acceptance by June 18. The next rounds will follow weekly till July 16.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment List 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025. Students who applied for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other leading engineering institutes can now check their allotted college and course. The result is available on the official website at josaa.nic.in. 

Seat allotment is done based on the candidate’s rank, category, and chosen preferences. Along with the results, JoSAA has also released the opening and closing ranks for various courses. 

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must now pay the seat acceptance fee and upload the required documents between June 14 and June 18, 2025, as per the given schedule. 

JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says, “View Seat Allotment Result – Round 1”. 

Step 3: Log in using your JEE Main application number and password. 

Step 4: Your allotted institute, course, and category details will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and print the seat allotment letter for future use. 

Direct Link to Check - JoSAA 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment List

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Seat Allotment Rounds 

After the first round is completed, seat allotment results will be declared weekly as follows: 

Second round: June 21, 2025, at 5:00 PM 

Third round: June 28, 2025, at 5:00 PM 

Fourth round: July 4, 2025, at 5:00 PM 

Fifth round: July 10, 2025 

Final round of IIT admissions: July 16, 2025 

Candidates are advised to keep track of the schedule and regularly check the official website for updates. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA Expected to Announce Result Shortly at neet.nta.nic.in, Countdown Begins, Check Time and Link Here

Published 14 June 2025 at 11:42 IST