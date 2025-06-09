Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Declared at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Updated 9 June 2025 at 16:57 IST

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Declared at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 mock allotment Round 1 is out at josaa.nic.in, helping candidates preview likely seat allocations. Final choice locking ends on June 12; Round 1 result will be declared on June 14.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Declared at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here
JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Declared at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) declared the first mock seat allotment for JoSAA 2025 counselling. The allotment provides candidates with an idea of which course and institute they could be allotted based on their existing preferences. Currently, the JoSAA 2025 choice filling and registration process is active on the official portal at josaa.nic.in. 

To view the mock allotment list, students must log in using their JEE (Main) 2025 application number, password, and the security pin displayed on the screen. 

The mock allotment gives candidates a rough idea of the seats they may receive in top institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs based on their current choices and JEE ranks. It helps students review and adjust their preferences before the final seat allocation begins. 

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Mock Seat Allotment – Round 1’ on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main 2025 Application Number, Password, and the Security Pin as displayed. 

Step 4: Press the Login button to proceed. 

Step 5: Your mock seat allotment result will be shown on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for your records. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025:  

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has shared the official schedule for the 2025 counselling process. As part of this, the first mock seat allotment result will be published on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM. A second mock allotment will follow on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:30 PM. 

Candidates will be able to lock their choices starting June 11. The deadline to complete choice filling and make the necessary fee payment is Thursday, June 12, 2025, by 5:00 PM. 

JoSAA will then verify the submitted data on Friday, June 13, 2025. The result for the first round of seat allocation will be declared on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Soon at karresults.nic.in, When and How to Check

Published 9 June 2025 at 16:57 IST