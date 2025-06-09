JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Declared at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here | Image: File Photo

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) declared the first mock seat allotment for JoSAA 2025 counselling. The allotment provides candidates with an idea of which course and institute they could be allotted based on their existing preferences. Currently, the JoSAA 2025 choice filling and registration process is active on the official portal at josaa.nic.in.

To view the mock allotment list, students must log in using their JEE (Main) 2025 application number, password, and the security pin displayed on the screen.

The mock allotment gives candidates a rough idea of the seats they may receive in top institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs based on their current choices and JEE ranks. It helps students review and adjust their preferences before the final seat allocation begins.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Mock Seat Allotment – Round 1’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main 2025 Application Number, Password, and the Security Pin as displayed.

Step 4: Press the Login button to proceed.

Step 5: Your mock seat allotment result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for your records.

JoSAA Counselling 2025:

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has shared the official schedule for the 2025 counselling process. As part of this, the first mock seat allotment result will be published on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 2:00 PM. A second mock allotment will follow on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

Candidates will be able to lock their choices starting June 11. The deadline to complete choice filling and make the necessary fee payment is Thursday, June 12, 2025, by 5:00 PM.