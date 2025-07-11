JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared at josaa.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

JoSAA Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority announced the JoSAA 2025 round 5 seat allotment result on July 11, 2025. Candidates can check the JoSAA 2025 fifth seat allotment through the candidate login at josaa.nic.in.

To check the JoSAA Seat Allotment 2025, candidates must log in using their application number and password.

This stage is crucial for students aiming to secure admission in top engineering institutes such as IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions. Candidates who are allotted a seat in Round 5 must confirm their admission by completing the online reporting process. This includes paying the seat acceptance fee, uploading the required documents, and responding to any queries raised by the authorities.

JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA 2025 website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “JoSAA Round 5 Seat Allotment Result 2025” under the candidate login section.

Step 3: Log in using your JoSAA 2025 application number and password.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

JoSAA 2025 Seat Acceptance Fee:

The seat acceptance fee for candidates belonging to PwD and reserved categories such as SC, ST, GEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD is Rs 15,000. Candidates from all other categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 30,000.

JoSAA 2025: Round 5 Last Chance for Float/Slide Options

JoSAA has confirmed that Round 5 is the last chance for candidates to select the ‘float’ or ‘slide’ options. In Round 6, only the ‘freeze’ option will be available, which means candidates must settle for the seat they are offered, with no further opportunity for upgrades.