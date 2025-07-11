SSC Stenographer Result 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in, Direct Link to Download Grade C and D Scorecard

SSC Stenographer Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC stenographer 2025 grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ results today, June 11. Candidates can now download their SSC stenographer 2025 results on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Along with the result, the SSC has also released scorecards for individual candidates. Candidates can download their results and scorecards by logging in with their registration number and password.

Candidates who qualified in the document verification (DV) round conducted by the respective departments and have been provisionally shortlisted for the post of stenographer in different ministries, departments, and offices are 215 for grade ‘C’ and 1908 for ’D’.

SSC Stenographer Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Result” section and select the “Steno ‘C’ and ‘D’” tab.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2025: List of Candidates Shortlisted for Document Verification”.

Step 4: Download the SSC Stenographer Result 2025 PDF.

Step 5: Open the PDF file and press Ctrl+F to search for your Name or Roll Number.

Step 6: If your details appear in the list, it means you’ve qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

About SSC Stenographer Exam:

This examination is conducted annually to recruit stenographers for various central government departments and ministries. Candidates who have been shortlisted will now proceed to the Stenography Skill Test, which is the next stage of the selection process.