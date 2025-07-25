JPSC Civil Service 2023 Final Result Announced at jpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

JPSC Civil Service Result 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially announced the final results for the Combined Civil Service Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their JPSC Civil Service results directly on the commission's official website at jpsc.gov.in.

The results for the Combined Civil Services Examination 2023 list all successful candidates, detailing their application numbers, categories, and the specific services they have been allocated to. This examination involved a two-stage process: initially, a Preliminary exam, followed by the Main exam, which included both written papers and a personal interview.

JPSC Civil Service Final Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click "Final Result - JPSC Civil Services Exam 2023."

Step 3: A new window or tab will open, displaying a PDF document containing the names of all the selected candidates.

Step 4: Use Ctrl + F to find your name/roll number.

Step 5: Download the PDF for reference.

JPSC Final Result 2025: Departments and Posts Offered

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is set to announce the results for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Examination-2023, advertised under reference number 01/2024. A total of 342 positions across various government departments will be filled.

Of these, 207 roles are for Deputy Collectors and 56 for State Tax Officers. Additionally, 35 positions are available for Police Sub-Inspectors. Successful candidates on the final merit list will be allocated to these posts based on their marks, rank, and performance within their respective categories.