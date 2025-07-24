MHT CET Final Merit List 2025 Shortly At cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How to Check

MHT CET Final Merit List 2025 to Be Out Shortly | Image: File Photo

MHT CET Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to release the final merit list for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 today. Candidates will be able to download the MHT CET final merit list 2025 from the official websites at cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2025.mahacet.org.

To view the MHT CET final merit list 2025, candidates will need their MHT CET application ID and date of birth.

This merit list will be published for both B.E./B.Tech and Master of Engineering and Technology courses. Candidates had the opportunity to submit any corrections or grievances regarding the information on the provisional merit list via their login portal between July 19 and July 21, 2025.

MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link specifically labelled 'MHT CET Merit List 2025'.

Step 3: On the login page that appears, you will need to enter your Application ID and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The merit list will then be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF document and save it for your future reference.

About MHT CET Merit List 2025:

Previously, a provisional merit list was published, and students had the opportunity to submit any objections or request corrections for errors between July 19 and July 21, up until 5 PM.

Online registration for MHT CET counselling took place from June 28 to July 14, 2025. Students who registered after July 14th are only eligible to apply for non-CAP (non-centralised) seats.