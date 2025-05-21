JPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Result Declared at jpsc.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

JPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2023 Out: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the results of the Combined Civil Services Main (Written) Competitive Examination 2023, with 864 candidates clearing the examination. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website jpsc.gov.in.

The announcement comes after a 10-month delay, which had earlier led to protests and hunger strikes by aspirants. The Commission explained that the delay in declaring the results was due to the end of the former JPSC Chairman’s tenure.

A total of 7,011 candidates have qualified for the Mains examination. These candidates should now begin preparing for the interview round, which is the final stage of the selection process.

JPSC Civil Services Mains 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at jpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “JPSC 11th Mains Result 2023”.

Step 3: A PDF file with the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number or name to find your result.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

JPSC Civil Services Mains 2023: Exam Details

The Mains examination was held from June 22 to 24, 2024, to fill 342 vacancies in various administrative roles across the state.