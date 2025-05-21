CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Odisha Plus 2 Results Today? Here's How to Check at chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 LIVE | Image: Unsplash

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, is expected to announce the Class 12 results today, May 21, 2025, according to various media reports. The results for all streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, will be declared at 4 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exams can check their results on the official CHSE Odisha website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can also access the CHSE Odisha 12th Result through other platforms such as DigiLocker and SMS services. These options provide convenient ways for students to check and download their provisional mark sheets.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 - Click Here