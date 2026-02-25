Updated 25 February 2026 at 16:09 IST
'Justice Delayed, Justice Denied': After SC Rap, Govt Says Section Will Be Removed From NCERT Textbook
The Supreme Court took serious note on the questionable section in the new NCERT textbook on Wednesday, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant rapping the education body saying that the top judicial institution should not be defamed.
New Delhi: In a fresh update on the huge NCERT row that has now got the top court initiating suo moto proceedings regarding the inclusion of a section on "corruption in the judiciary" in the board's eighth standard Social Science textbook, government sources have now clarified that those portions will be removed.
