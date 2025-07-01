Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Declared at karresults.nic.in, Direct Link to Check Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced the results of the 2nd PUC Exam 3 for 2025. The results were declared on Monday, and students can access their individual scorecards from 1 PM on July 1 through the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Students will be able to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the results are announced.

This year, 6,37,805 students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams. Out of these, 4,68,439 students passed in Exam 1, while 54,168 cleared Exam 2. Those who did not pass can either apply for revaluation or appear in the supplementary exams during the next session.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official KSEAB result website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled “Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Results 2025.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the given fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result and individual scorecard.

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference and print it out if needed.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

Including regular, repeater, and private candidates from Exams 1, 2, and 3, the overall pass percentage for 2025 is 79.81%. Out of 7,09,968 students who appeared, 5,66,636 have passed. This reflects the success of the board’s three-phase exam system in ensuring academic continuity.

About Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025:

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) held the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 from June 9 to 20, 2025. The result for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 was declared earlier on April 8, 2025.