RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 to Release Today at rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How to Check

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Answer Key 2025 Releases Today at rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How to Check | Image: X

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to publish the provisional answer key for the NTPC Graduate Level exam today, July 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to view and download the answer key from 6 PM onwards. The link to access the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key will be made available on the official websites at rrb.digialm.com, rbcdg.gov.in, as well as on the respective regional RRB portals.

To check the RRB NTPC 2025 answer key, candidates need to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and the captcha code shown on the screen. The answer key shows the correct answers to the questions asked in the exam, helping candidates compare them with their own responses and get an idea of their expected scores.

Official Notice:

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Railway Recruitment Board website at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “CEN 05/2024 (NTPC-Grad)” highlighted in red at the top.

Step 3: Find and select the link titled “Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet.”

Step 4: Click on the link to be redirected to the login page.

Step 5: Enter your Username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth in the login fields.

Step 6: Type in the characters shown on the screen.

Step 7: Click on “Login”, and your RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 will appear on the screen.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Objection