WBJEE Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, When and Where to Check

WBJEE Result 2025 Date: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will soon announce the WBJEE 2025 results on its official website. Candidates will be able to download their results by successfully logging in at wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Students can download their scorecards by logging in using their roll number and date of birth.

The declaration of the WBJEE 2025 results has been delayed due to a stay order issued by the Calcutta High Court. The court has put a hold on the revised OBC reservation list until July 31. This delay follows the state government’s decision to include 76 additional castes in the OBC list without conducting a proper survey, a move that has been challenged and is currently under court review.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Step 2: In the "Important Links" section, click on "Rank Card for WBJEE 2025".

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and the security pin.

Step 4: Click on the "Sign In" button.

Step 5: Your WBJEE 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save your result for future use.

About WBJEE Exam 2025:

The WBJEE 2025 exam was conducted on April 27, 2025. This state-level entrance test is held for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by universities, government colleges, and self-financing institutes across West Bengal for the 2025–26 academic year.