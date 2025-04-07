MHT CET 2025 Mock Test Link Active for PCB Group on cetcell.mahacet.org, Direct Link to Apply

MHT CET 2025 PCB Group Mock Test: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has activated the mock test link for the MHT CET 2025 Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now access the mock tests by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates preparing for MHT CET 2025 are encouraged to regularly attempt mock tests. This not only helps them assess their level of preparation and estimate their potential scores but also improves their understanding of the exam’s difficulty and enhances time management skills.

Additionally, the State CET Cell has made mock test links available for several other exams, including:

MAH B.HMCT CET

MAH M.HMCT (Integrated) CET

MAH M.HMCT CET

MAH B.Ed. (General and Special) CET

MAH B.Ed. ELCT-CET

MAH MCA CET

Practising these tests can significantly boost confidence and readiness for the actual exam.

MHT CET 2025 Mock Test: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official MHT CET website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET 2025 mock test link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Carefully read all the instructions provided for the mock test.

Step 4: Click the ‘Next’ button to proceed.

Step 5: When you're ready, select ‘I am ready to begin’ to start the test.

Step 6: The mock test will now appear on your screen, and you can begin answering the questions.

About MHT CET Exam 2025:

The MHT CET 2025 exam for engineering courses will be conducted from 19th to 27th April, while the exams for pharmacy subjects are scheduled from April 9 to 17. All exams will be held in two shifts — morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and afternoon shift from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.