The eagerly anticipated Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024 are set to be declared today at 10 am during a press conference. Following the announcement, the names, percentages, and school affiliations of the toppers in the arts, science, and commerce streams will be announced. Stay tuned as we bring you the Karnataka 2nd PUC topper list 2024 right after the press conference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Topper List 2023: A Glimpse

Let's revisit the top performers from last year's Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations:

Science Stream Toppers:

S M Koushik, Surabhi S - 596 marks Kottaoiu Jayishika, Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat, Jestiva Dias - 595 marks Harshith R, Neha J Rao, Adithi R, Ruchitha M, Samya Sadanand Maben - 594 marks

Arts Stream Toppers:

Tabasuum Shaik - 593 marks Kushanaik G L, Daddi Karibasamma, Mutturu Mallamma, Priyanka Kulkarni, Rahul Motilal Rathod - 592 marks Rank 3: Sahana Ulavappa Kadakol, K Krushna, Bhagappa, Maniushree: 591 marks

Commerce Stream Toppers:

Ananya K A: 600 marks

Anvitha D N, Chaaya Ravi Kumar, Khushi Y Bagalkot, Swathi S Pai, Dhanyashree Rao, Varsha Sathyanarayanan, K Disha Rao, Inchara N, Gaana I: 596 marks

Shubhashree M, Preethi Sudheer Pai, Chinmaie M, N Prateek Mallya, Likitha C, Adityanarayana P S, Priyanka K N, Sumantha Bhat, Yuvaranjana Srinivasa Murugan, Nehashree M I, Geetha E, Nikhitha P, Sahana N: 595 marks

Insights from Last Year's Karnataka 2nd PUC Results

In the Karnataka 2nd PUC results announced on April 21 last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 74.67 percent. Notably, Dakshina Kannada district emerged as the top-performing district, boasting the highest number of successful candidates. The pass percentage across streams was as follows: 85.71 percent in Science, 75.89 percent in Commerce, and 61.22 percent in Arts.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and the unveiling of this year's top achievers in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024.

