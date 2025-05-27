Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, Direct Link to Download | Image: Unsplash

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the hall tickets for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website at online.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

If there is any error in the PGCET admit card, candidates should immediately contact KEA for prompt correction. Entering the exam hall with incorrect details may cause issues on the day of the test.

Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Click on the link titled “PGCET 2025 Hall Ticket”.

Step 3: Enter your application number and the first four letters of your name.

Step 4: Submit the information to access your admit card.

Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket for future use.

Note: Candidates must carry their hall tickets along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall for entry purposes.

About Karnataka PGCET 2025:

As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 will take place on May 31 and June 22, 2025. The entrance exam for Computer Science Engineering will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT), while all other exams will be held in the offline (pen-and-paper) mode.