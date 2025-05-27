Karnataka PGCET Hall Ticket 2025 Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, Direct Link to Download

Updated May 27th 2025, 18:11 IST
Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued the hall tickets for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website at online.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
If there is any error in the PGCET admit card, candidates should immediately contact KEA for prompt correction. Entering the exam hall with incorrect details may cause issues on the day of the test.
Step 1: Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea
Step 2: Click on the link titled “PGCET 2025 Hall Ticket”.
Step 3: Enter your application number and the first four letters of your name.
Step 4: Submit the information to access your admit card.
Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket for future use.
Note: Candidates must carry their hall tickets along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall for entry purposes.
As per the official schedule, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 will take place on May 31 and June 22, 2025. The entrance exam for Computer Science Engineering will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT), while all other exams will be held in the offline (pen-and-paper) mode.
The Karnataka PGCET is held for admission to postgraduate courses such as Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).
Published May 27th 2025, 18:11 IST