TJEE Result 2025 Out at tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

TJEE Result 2025 OUT: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially announced the results of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 today, 27 May, in the afternoon. Candidates who appeared for this important state-level entrance exam can now check their results online via the official websites at tbjee.nic.in and jeeonline.tripura.gov.in.

Earlier, the board had published the provisional answer key and invited objections or feedback from students. After reviewing the inputs received, the final answer key was prepared and is now available on the board’s official portal.

TJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official TBJEE website: tbjee.nic.in

Step 1: Click on the link labelled ‘Tripura JEE Result 2025.’

Step 1: The TJEE result PDF will open, press Ctrl+F and search for your roll number.

Step 1: Check your result and keep a copy of the PDF saved on your device.

Step 1: You can take a printout of the TJEE result 2025

About the TJEE Exam 2025:

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 was held on April 23 in three scheduled shifts across several centres in the state. Examination venues included Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, and Santirbazar.