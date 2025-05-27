Republic World
Updated May 27th 2025, 17:13 IST

TJEE Result 2025 Out at tbjee.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

TJEE 2025 results are out at tbjee.nic.in. Held on April 23, the exam allows admission to UG courses. The final answer key is also available. Check results by searching the roll number in the result PDF.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
TJEE Result 2025 OUT: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has officially announced the results of the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 today, 27 May, in the afternoon. Candidates who appeared for this important state-level entrance exam can now check their results online via the official websites at tbjee.nic.in and jeeonline.tripura.gov.in. 

Earlier, the board had published the provisional answer key and invited objections or feedback from students. After reviewing the inputs received, the final answer key was prepared and is now available on the board’s official portal. 

Direct Link to Check - TJEE Result 2025 PDF

TJEE Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official TBJEE website: tbjee.nic.in 

Step 1: Click on the link labelled ‘Tripura JEE Result 2025.’ 

Step 1: The TJEE result PDF will open, press Ctrl+F and search for your roll number. 

Step 1: Check your result and keep a copy of the PDF saved on your device. 

Step 1: You can take a printout of the TJEE result 2025 

About the TJEE Exam 2025: 

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2025 was held on April 23 in three scheduled shifts across several centres in the state. Examination venues included Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kailasahar, Ambassa, Khowai, Bishalgarh, Udaipur, and Santirbazar. 

This entrance test acts as a gateway to various undergraduate degree courses. Candidates opting for engineering and technology programmes (Group A) were required to take exams in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Those interested in courses such as Veterinary Science, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other allied fields (Group B) appeared for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. 

Published May 27th 2025, 17:13 IST