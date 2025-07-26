Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Likely Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, When and Where to Check

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka PGCET 2025 results shortly. While an official date and time for the declaration are yet to be confirmed by KEA, candidates who appeared for the PGCET 2025 examination will be able to access their results on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Candidates who took the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 will soon be able to check their scores using their unique PGCET number.

The PGCET 2025 result will be provided as a scorecard, and those who achieve a qualifying score will then be eligible to participate in the Karnataka PGCET counselling process, with selection based on their performance in the examination.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official Karnataka PGCET website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: From the main menu, click on the 'Admissions' tab.

Step 3: In the drop-down menu that appears, select 'PGCET-2025'.

Step 4: On the new window, click on the Karnataka PGCET result link.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials, specifically your PGCET number, and then click the 'Submit' button.

Karnataka PGCET Exam 2025: Number of Attempts

There is no restriction on the number of attempts for applying for the PGCET Karnataka Entrance Exam 2025. The candidates can apply for the PGCET Karnataka Exam as many times as desired if they meet the required eligibility criteria.

Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2025: