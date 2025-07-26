SSC CHT 2024 Final Result Out at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Check

SSC CHT Final Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the Combined Hindi Translators (CHT) examination. Out of 1,736 candidates who were shortlisted for Paper 2 after qualifying for Paper 1, a total of 272 vacancies are to be filled. The results are now available for checking on the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates can access their results by logging into the portal using their Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth.

The Commission will upload the marks of the shortlisted candidates in due course. Following the declaration of the final examination results, the respective allocated departments will handle the subsequent processes of document verification and appointment formalities for the shortlisted candidates.

SSC CHT Final Result 2024: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the "Results" section.

Step 3: Find and click the relevant Hindi Translator result link.

Step 4: Download the PDF to view the merit list and cut-offs.

Step 5: Check your roll number or name in the PDF.

Step 6: You may also find the cut-off marks and other details related to the exam in the result PDF.

No Reserve List: Unfilled Vacancies Carried Forward

The Commission does not maintain a reserve list or waiting list for this recruitment. Any vacancies that remain unfilled after the final result, or those that arise because shortlisted candidates do not join, will be carried forward by the respective departments or organisations to subsequent recruitment cycles.