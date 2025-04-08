UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025 Expected to Release Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Updates Here

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad ( UPMSP ) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025 in the coming days. Once declared, students and their parents will be able to check the results by entering the required details, such as roll number and date of birth. The result links will be activated on the official websites – upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The evaluation process is almost complete, and students can expect the results to be available soon. However, the exact date for the result announcement has not yet been confirmed by the board, This update is expected to bring clarity for over 50 lakh students who appeared for the UP Board Exams this year.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website – https://upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for "High School (Class 10) Result 2025" or "Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference.

About UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2025:

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12, 2025, at thousands of exam centres across the state. More than 50 lakh students took part in these examinations during this period.