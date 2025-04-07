Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Expected to Be Released Soon at karresults.nic.in, When and How to Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Result 2025 is expected to be announced soon, most likely by mid-April, with the tentative date being on or before April 10. However, the official confirmation from the board is still awaited. Once released, students who appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination can check their results online by visiting the official websites — karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english.

Once the results are announced, students who appeared for the exams can check their Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 and download their mark sheets by logging in to the official KSEAB result portals using their credentials.

The results are usually declared first through a press conference, where key statistics and the list of toppers are shared. After the announcement, a link to download the provisional scorecards is made available on the official websites. The KSEAB 2nd PUC scorecard 2025 will include important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, total marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, and other relevant information.

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Official Websites to check

The following are the official websites to check the KSEAB 2nd PUC results-

karresults.nic.in and

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for ‘2nd PUC Result 2025’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Select your stream and enter your registration number.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF of your mark sheet.

Step 6: Save or print a copy for future use.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2025:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) conducted the 2nd PUC exams from March 1 to 20, 2025, with all papers held in a single shift from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The answer keys were released shortly after, on March 21.