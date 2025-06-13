Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared at karresult.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Out: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the SSLC Exam 2 (Class 10) Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 is the main board examination, while SSLC Exam 2 provides students with a chance to improve their scores or clear subjects they did not pass earlier.

The result for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 was declared on 30 April 2025. A total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, and 5,24,984 of them passed. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 62.34 per cent.

Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your login details and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen – check all the details carefully.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.

About Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 2025:

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. All written papers were held in a single morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM at various exam centres across the state.