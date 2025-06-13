Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared at karresult.in, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Updated 13 June 2025 at 15:24 IST
Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Out: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the SSLC Exam 2 (Class 10) Result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 is the main board examination, while SSLC Exam 2 provides students with a chance to improve their scores or clear subjects they did not pass earlier.
The result for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 was declared on 30 April 2025. A total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, and 5,24,984 of them passed. This resulted in an overall pass percentage of 62.34 per cent.
Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘KSEAB 10th SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025’.
Step 3: Enter your login details and click ‘Submit’.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen – check all the details carefully.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future use.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025. All written papers were held in a single morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM at various exam centres across the state.
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) holds the SSLC Exam 2 for subjects such as First Language, Second Language, Third Language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science. The First Language paper, which mainly focuses on the student’s native language, is marked out of 100. The Second and Third Language papers assess knowledge of additional languages and each carries a maximum of 80 marks.
Published 13 June 2025 at 15:24 IST