Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Expected to Be Out Soon at karresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has not yet confirmed the date and time for the Karnataka SSLC 2nd Result 2025. Students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary exam will be able to check their results once released on the official Karnataka Results website at karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 soon. Once released, students can download their marksheets by entering their registration number.
SSLC Exam 2 was held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. It began with the First Language paper and concluded with subjects like Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', and Economics. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 10:00 am to 1:15 pm.
Students can view their Karnataka SSLC 2nd Result 2025 on the following official websites:
karresults.nic.in
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
Step 1: Visit the official website – kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025.”
Step 3: Enter your login details, such as registration number and date of birth, then submit.
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 1 results were announced on May 2. This year, a total of 8,42,173 students appeared for the exam, and 5,24,984 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.34 per cent.
Out of 3,90,311 regular fresh boys who appeared, 2,26,637 passed, with a pass rate of 58.07 per cent. Meanwhile, 4,00,579 girls took the exam, and 2,96,438 of them cleared it, achieving a higher pass percentage of 74 per cent.
