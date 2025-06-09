NEET UG 2025 Result, Final Answer Key Likely by June 14, Where and How to Check Here | Image: Unsplash

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2025 final answer key and result by June 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on May 4 can check the updated answer key and their qualifying status on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

To view the result, candidates must enter their roll number, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the screen.

The NEET scorecard will display the candidate’s name, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR) for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), and the cut-off score. Once the results are declared, candidates who qualify can take part in the counselling process to secure admission in their preferred course and college.

NEET UG Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2025 Result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard in PDF format.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

About NEET UG 2025:

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM, across 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across India. More than 22.7 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3, after which NTA opened the objection window for candidates to raise challenges.