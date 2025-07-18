Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in, Here's How to Check

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 Declared | Image: File Photo

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025 OUT: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Plus Two SAY (Save A Year) and Improvement Exam Results 2025 for the June session. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check their results online at the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

To download the Kerala Plus Two, SAY Exam Result 2025, students need to log in using their registration number and date of birth. It is important to note that the result available online is provisional. Students must collect their original marksheet from their respective schools.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: The result login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the Submit button.

Step 5: Your Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will be displayed.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future reference.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Students can also check their results through SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type KERALA12 followed by your Registration Number (for example: KERALA12 123456).

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

About Kerala Plus Two SAY exam 2025: