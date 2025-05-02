Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB 10th Result Declared, Check Pass Percentage, and Toppers List Here

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the Class 10 board exam results today, 2nd May. Students can check their SSLC results on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english or karresults.nic.in.

To check the SSLC result online, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth. The board advises students to use only the official portal to avoid technical issues or misinformation from unofficial sources.

This year, a total of 8,96,447 students appeared for the SSLC exams, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls, all of whom are eagerly awaiting the KSEAB SSLC Result 2025.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2025: Pass Percentage

This year, 66.14% of students have passed the Karnataka Board Class 10 exam.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Note: Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results via SMS or download digital mark sheets from DigiLocker. This serves as a backup option in case the result portals experience high traffic.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2025:

Students who do not pass one or more subjects will be eligible to sit for the supplementary exams, which are expected to take place in June or July. The exact dates will be announced soon.

About Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: