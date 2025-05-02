Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: KSEAB Class 10th Result Today at 11:30 AM, How to Check on sslc.karnataka.gov

Karnataka KSEAB Class 10th Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Class 10 board exam results on 2nd May. Students can check their SSLC results on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in/english or karresults.nic.in.

After the result link opens, students should enter their roll number and date of birth in the given fields. Once these details are submitted, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. The online mark sheet will show subject-wise marks, grades, and whether the student has passed or failed.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Press Conference

The Karnataka SSLC 2025 results will be officially announced at a press conference scheduled for 11:30 AM. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa will declare the results at the KSEAB office. Senior officials are expected to be present, and the event will be streamed on official government platforms.

During the press conference, KSEAB will share the overall pass percentage, along with detailed statistics based on gender, school type, and district. The names of top-performing students and other important highlights will also be announced.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: Where to Check

Students can check their results online by visiting the official websites:

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Apart from the websites, results can also be accessed through SMS or by downloading digital mark sheets from the DigiLocker app or website.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025: How to Check via Website

Step 1: Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Karnataka SSLC Result 2025” on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

About Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: