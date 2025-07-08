KCET 2025 Counselling Registration to Begin Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How to Apply

KCET Counselling Registration 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon release the counselling schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). Once released, candidates who cleared the exam will be able to check out the detailed schedule on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the counselling procedure, candidates first must register themselves, fill in college and course preferences, accept seat allotment and report to the reporting institutes for document verification and admission.

Students intending to participate in KCET counselling must thoroughly check the information provided in their application form. Any mistakes should be corrected before the final deadline, which is today, July 4. After making the necessary changes, candidates need to download the KCET 2025 verification slip. This document is mandatory for certificate verification, option entry, and other key stages of the counselling process.

KCET Counselling 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2025 Application Form link.

Step 3: Register yourself and log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with accurate details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the completed form.

Step 7: Download and print a copy for future reference.

About KCET Exam 2025: