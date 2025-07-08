UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Objection Window Closes Today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, Apply Now

UGC NET Provisional Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the UGC NET June 2025 provisional answer key at 5 PM on July 8, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with any response in the provisional answer key can submit their objections online by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

This is the final opportunity for candidates to raise objections to any errors they may have identified in the UGC NET provisional answer key.

Objections that are incomplete or lack valid supporting evidence will not be accepted. No correction option will be available after submission, so candidates are advised to carefully review the question IDs and answer choices before submitting their challenges.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Objection Fee

To submit objections, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The fee can be paid using Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. NTA will not consider any challenge without the processing fee.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key.

Step 3: Log in using your application number, date of birth, or password.

Step 4: Review the provisional answer key and your recorded responses.

Step 5: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 6: Upload valid supporting documents in PDF format.

Step 7: Pay the required fee for each question you are challenging.

