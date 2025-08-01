KCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Know How to Check

KCET 2025 Counselling Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat allotment results for the first round of KCET 2025 counselling. You can check your UGCET 2025 allotment status by logging into the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

If you took part in the first round of option entry for KCET 2025, you could check your seat allotment result by logging in with your CET number and date of birth. If you are not happy with the seat you've been given, you can raise an objection until August 2, 2025.

KCET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the KCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your CET number and other necessary login details.

Step 4: Submit the information to see your result.

Step 5: Download and save your allotment letter for your records.

About KCET Counselling 2025:

The KCET 2025 counselling process is underway to provide admissions to a range of undergraduate courses, including engineering, architecture, and other specialised programs, at various colleges across Karnataka.

According to the official schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round must confirm their choices, such as freeze, float, or exit, between August 4 and 7.