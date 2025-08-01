CBSE Compartment Result 2025: Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result Likely Soon at results.cbse.nic.in, Here's How to Check

CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results for the 2025 Class 10 & 12 supplementary exams soon. Students can check their results directly on the official website at results.cbse.nic.

To check your CBSE supplementary exam results, you'll need to enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID on the result portal.

The official date and time for the results haven't been announced yet. However, reports suggest the results are expected to be out in the first week of August.

CBSE Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link specifically for the Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result.

Step 3: Provide your roll number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Your result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download a copy of your result and save it for future use.

Note: Schools will be able to download the complete results using their institutional login details, and students can also access their own marksheets.

About CBSE Supplementary Exams 2025:

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams 2025 were held from July 15 for students who failed the main CBSE 10th and 12th results. To pass the supplementary exam, students must score at least 33% in each subject.