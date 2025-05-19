KCET Results 2025 to Be Out Soon at karresults.nic.in, Know How to Check

KCET Results 2025 Date: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 results soon. Although the exact date and time have not been officially confirmed, media reports suggest that the results will likely be declared by the end of May. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Along with the UGCET results, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is also expected to release the cut-off marks. Once the KCET 2025 results are declared, candidates who qualify will be able to take part in the online counselling process. Complete details regarding the counselling schedule and procedure will be announced after the results are published.

KCET Results 2025: Official Websites

karresults.nic.in

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official KCET websites at karresults.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Admissions” section and select “UGCET-2025.”

Step 3: Click on the link titled “Download UG Common Entrance Test 2025 Results” or “KCET Results 2025.”

Step 4: Enter your login details, such as your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click the “Submit” button.

Step 6: Your KCET 2025 result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the result and print a copy for future use.

KEA Reviews 'Best of Two' Scores for KCET 2025 Rankings: