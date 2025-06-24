SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Out for 3131 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Register | Image: File Photo

SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification and application form for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Exam 2025 today, June 23, 2025. The Commission seeks to fill a total of 3131 vacancies through the SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment drive. The application process will continue until July 18, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CHSL 2025 Notification aims to fulfil the vacancies for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA), and Sorting Assistant (SA) positions in various government departments.

SSC CHSL 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the SSC CHSL exam is Rs. 100. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories and all female candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Apply Online button and then select the SSC CHSL application link.

Step 3: If you're a new user, click on Register to generate your registration number and password. If already registered, click on Login and enter your details.

Step 4: Fill in the required information and upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee according to your category.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference.

About SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam 2025: