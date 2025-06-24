Republic World
  • SSC CHSL 2025 Notification Out for 3131 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in, Here's How to Register

Updated 24 June 2025 at 09:03 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the CHSL 2025 notification for 3,131 posts. Applications are open till July 18 at ssc.gov.in. Tier-I exam is expected from September 8–18. Reserved and female candidates are fee-exempt.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
SSC CHSL 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification and application form for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Exam 2025 today, June 23, 2025. The Commission seeks to fill a total of 3131 vacancies through the SSC CHSL 2025 recruitment drive. The application process will continue until July 18, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at ssc.gov.in. 

The SSC CHSL 2025 Notification aims to fulfil the vacancies for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), Postal Assistant (PA), and Sorting Assistant (SA) positions in various government departments. 

Official Notice - Check Here

SSC CHSL 2025: Application Fee  

The application fee for the SSC CHSL exam is Rs. 100. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories and all female candidates are exempt from paying the fee. 

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Apply Online button and then select the SSC CHSL application link. 

Step 3: If you're a new user, click on Register to generate your registration number and password. If already registered, click on Login and enter your details. 

Step 4: Fill in the required information and upload the necessary documents. 

Step 5: Pay the application fee according to your category. 

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy for future reference. 

Direct Link to Register - SSC CHSL 2025

About SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam 2025: 

The SSC CHSL Tier-I examination is tentatively scheduled to take place between September 8 and 18, 2025. As the exam is approaching, candidates are advised to register early and start their preparation to improve their chances of selection.

Published 24 June 2025 at 09:03 IST