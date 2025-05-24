com score card
  • KEA KCET Result 2025 Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Direct Link to Download UGCET Scorecards Here

Updated May 24th 2025, 12:38 IST

kea.kar.nic.in, KEA KCET 2025 Result: KCET 2025 results declared on May 24. Students can check their scores online using their registration number. Counselling is expected to begin in June with three online rounds.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Karnataka KCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 today, May 24, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can now check and download their KCET 2025 results from the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Students will need to enter their registration number and password to log in and view their results. 

The Higher Education Minister, Dr M.C. Sudhakar, announced the results at 11:30 AM at the KEA office. The result links will be activated and accessible after 2 PM. 

Direct Link to Check - KCET Results 2025

KCET Results 2025: Where to Check  

Candidates can view and download their KCET 2025 scorecards from the official KEA websites listed below: 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 

karresults.nic.in 

kea.kar.nic.in 

KCET Results 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

Step 3: Click on the link that says, "KCET Result 2025" or "UGCET 2025 Scorecard". 

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your scorecard. 

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future use. 

KCET Results 2025: Counselling Process 

With the announcement of the KCET 2025 results, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon begin the counselling process. The KCET UGCET counselling is expected to commence in June 2025. It will be held online in three rounds and will include steps such as registration, choice filling and locking, seat allotment, and document verification. 

About KCET Exam 2025: 

The KCET 2025 examination was held from April 15 to April 17, 2025, in two shifts each day, the first from 10:30 AM to 11:50 AM, and the second from 2:30 PM to 3:50 PM. This year, over 3.3 lakh candidates appeared for the exam to seek admission into courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture. 

Published May 24th 2025, 12:35 IST