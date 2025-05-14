KEAM 2025 Result Declared At cee.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

KEAM 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has announced the KEAM 2025 results for BTech and BPharm admissions today, May 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

To access the results, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth.

KEAM 2025: Counselling Process

The CEE is expected to release the KEAM 2025 merit list PDF soon. After that, candidates will be invited to take part in the KEAM counselling process, which will include registration, choosing preferred courses and colleges, a trial seat allotment, and the final seat allotment. A detailed counselling schedule will be shared on the official website.

KEAM Results 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “KEAM 2025 Result”.

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as application number and password or date of birth.

Step 4: Your KEAM 2025 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download your marksheet and print a copy for future use, especially during counselling and admission.

About KEAM Exam 2025:

The KEAM 2025 exam was held from April 23 to 29 at multiple centres across the state for engineering and pharmacy streams. This year, over 1.2 lakh students took part in the exam.