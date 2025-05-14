TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025: Tamil Nadu Class 10 and 11 Results on May 16 at dge.tn.gov.in | Image: File Photo

Tamil Nadu Board Result 2025: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is set to release the results of the Class 10 (SSLC) and Class 11 (HSE +1) public examinations for the academic year 2024–2025 on May 16, 2025. As per the official update, the results will be announced in the evening and made available on the official websites – dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

The announcement was confirmed by the Minister of School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and will take place at the Directorate of State Examinations, Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex.

Students who appeared for the TN Class 11 board exams will be able to check and download their scorecards by logging in with their roll number and roll code.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to one of the official result websites – www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the appropriate result link – either "SSLC March 2025 Results" or "HSE +1 March 2025 Results", depending on your class.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your provisional marksheet.

Step 5: Download and save your result for future use, such as admissions or document verification.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type: TNBOARD10 or TNBOARD12 (based on your class), followed by your date of birth and registration number.

Step 3: Send this message to 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive your result as an SMS on the same mobile number.

TN SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2025: Passing Criteria