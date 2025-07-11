TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment List Soon At tgpolycet.nic.in, How to Check

TS POLYCET Counselling 2025: The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, is set to release the Phase 1 seat allotment result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2025 counselling at any moment. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check the TS POLYCET Round 1 allotment result at tgpolycet.nic.in.

To access the provisional allotment order, candidates will need their ROC form number, TS POLYCET Hall ticket number, password, and date of birth for login.

According to the original counselling schedule, the final phase of counselling 2025 was planned to take place between July 9 and 17, with the seat allotment result expected on or before July 15.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgpolycet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TS POLYCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, password, and date of birth in the login section.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your seat allotment result.

Step 5: Download and save the allotment order for future reference.

TS POLYCET Seat Allotment Letter 2025:

The TS POLYCET seat allotment letter includes details of the college assigned to the candidate. After receiving the allotment letter, candidates are required to pay the seat acceptance fee using a bank challan provided by the allotted college.

TS POLYCET Entrance Exam 2025:

The TS POLYCET 2025 entrance exam was conducted on May 13, featuring questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 level.