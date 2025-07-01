KEAM Rank List 2025 Released at cee.kerala.gov.in, Here's How to Check

KEAM Rank List 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Tuesday announced the KEAM 2025 rank list. Aspiring engineering, architecture, and medical students can now check their ranks on the official CEE website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

The results were announced by Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, marking an important stage in the admission process for professional courses in Kerala. As per official figures, 86,549 candidates appeared for the engineering entrance exam. Of these, 76,230 qualified and have been included in the rank list.

Now that the rank list is available, qualified candidates should regularly check for updates on counselling and admission procedures to ensure they don’t miss any important steps.

KEAM Rank List 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CEE website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘KEAM 2025 Candidate Portal’.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Your rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

About KEAM Exam 2025:

The KEAM 2025 entrance examinations were conducted from April 23 to April 29, 2025. The engineering exams were held every day from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, while the pharmacy exams took place in multiple sessions.