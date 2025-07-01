WBJEE Result 2025 Likely to Release Soon at wbjeeb.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) result 2025 will be declared soon by the exam conducting authorities on the official website. The WBJEE result 2025 can be checked by opening official website, wbjeeb.nic.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates need to enter the login credentials, including the application number and password, or date of birth, to access the WBJEE 2025 result. The board has clearly stated that any challenge will not be considered unless the fee is paid successfully. Additionally, the board’s decision on the final answer keys will be treated as final.

WBJEE Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2025 examination tab.

Step 3: Select the link to download the result or scorecard.

Step 4: Enter your login details and sign in.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen – check it and download a copy for future reference.

WBJEE Result 2025: Counselling Process

The WBJEE counselling process will begin after the announcement of the results. Candidates who have qualified in the WBJEE 2025 exam can register for counselling.

As part of the WBJEE 2025 counselling, candidates will need to complete steps such as registration, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment. During the process, candidates must select their preferred institutes and courses based on their rank and interest.

WBJEE Exam 2025: