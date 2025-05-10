KEAM Result 2025 Expected to Release Today on cee.kerala.gov.in, Here's How to Check | Image: File Photo

KEAM Result 2025: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, is likely to declare the KEAM 2025 results for engineering, architecture, and medical streams today, 10th May. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for KEAM 2025 can access their scorecards by logging in with their registration number and password. The result will display key details including the candidate’s name, category, roll or application number, marks obtained, and the qualifying marks.

Along with the individual scorecards, the official merit list will be released in PDF format. Only those whose names appear in the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

KEAM Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official KEAM website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the KEAM Candidate Portal.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: The KEAM 2025 result will appear in a new tab.

Step 5: Download your scorecard and print a copy for future reference.

About KEAM Exam 2025:

The KEAM 2025 exam was held between April 24 and 28, with additional buffer dates on April 22, 23, 29, and 30. The results will be based on the final answer key already released by the commission.