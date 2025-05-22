Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: Kerala Class 12th Result Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in, Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

Kerala Result 2025: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has confirmed that the Class 12 (Plus Two) results for the academic year 2024–25 will be announced on May 22 at 3:00 PM. Kerala’s Education Minister, V. Sivankutty, will officially declare the results during a press conference. Once released, students can check their DHSE Kerala Plus Two results online at the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

To check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 online, students will need to enter their login details on the official result websites. These include their roll number and date of birth, exactly as shown on their hall ticket or admit card.

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: Official Websites to Check

To check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 online, students will need to enter their login details on the official result websites at:

Dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

Results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites: dhsekerala.gov.in or result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2025’.

Step 3: Enter your school code in the given field.

Step 4: Your school's result list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result in PDF format.

Step 6: Keep a copy safe for future use.

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: KERALA12<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER

(For example: KERALA12 123456)

Step 3: Send the message to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your Kerala Plus Two 2025 result as an SMS reply.

Kerala DHSE +2 Result 2025: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit results.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in with your username and password.

Step 3: If asked, enter your Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Pull Partner Documents’ from the left menu.

Step 5: In the first dropdown, select ‘Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education’.

Step 6: In the second dropdown, choose ‘Marksheet (Kerala 12th Marksheet)’.

Step 7: Enter your Year of Passing (2025) and Roll Number.

Step 8: Click on ‘Get Document’ to download your marksheet.

Step 9: To save it securely, click on ‘Save to Locker’ and store it in your DigiLocker account.

About Kerala Plus Two Exam 2025: